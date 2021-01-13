LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,762 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,503 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 523,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIVX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 14,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $31,610.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,493.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $51,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,489,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,997.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 101,477 shares of company stock worth $247,877. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIVX opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $279.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 million. On average, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.