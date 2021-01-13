Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 4,242 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 46,902 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

