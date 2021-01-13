Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after buying an additional 418,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,636,000 after purchasing an additional 256,430 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 786.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 213,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,830,000.

SCHD traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $66.45. 81,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,584. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $66.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28.

