Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,177 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,767,000 after buying an additional 2,380,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,916 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 688,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 646,708 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,342,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,333,000 after acquiring an additional 443,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after purchasing an additional 438,479 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,668. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.