Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 11,465 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 204.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 86,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE MO traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $41.16. 236,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

