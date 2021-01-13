Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 1,527 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $199,763,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $86,759,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,924,000 after buying an additional 317,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.62. 74,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $244.44.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

