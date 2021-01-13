Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 534 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 88,482 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $163.73. 122,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,646. The company has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

