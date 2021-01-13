LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

LIXIL stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. LIXIL has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $48.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

