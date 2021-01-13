Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

NYSE LYG opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 3,447,892 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,475 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,641,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 292,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 478,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

