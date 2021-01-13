Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0638 on Top Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $641,761.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 119.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 115.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,083,860 coins and its circulating supply is 21,083,848 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

