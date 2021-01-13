Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

NYSE LMT traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, reaching $345.49. 1,635,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,807. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

