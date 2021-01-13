Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 9,200 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Twitter by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Twitter by 3,560.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 317,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 308,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,168 shares of company stock worth $14,285,823 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

