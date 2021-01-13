Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cree by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $122,645,000 after buying an additional 314,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,383 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 165,981 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after purchasing an additional 157,989 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,431 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,485,000.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CREE opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

