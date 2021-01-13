Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dollar General by 11.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 34.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 71.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3,855.6% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $218.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.19. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

