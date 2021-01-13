Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.56 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 109.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,052 shares of company stock worth $654,339 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

