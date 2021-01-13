Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AON by 21.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $8,976,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 146,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $244,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

In related news, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $202.48 on Wednesday. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

