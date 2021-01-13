Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $3.36 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD stock opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.03.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.24.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.