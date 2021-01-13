Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 16,500 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 384,199 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.2% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.30 and a beta of 2.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.47.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.