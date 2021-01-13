LUKSO (LYXe) Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $2.37 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00005182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00045036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.99 or 0.00406863 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00043143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.12 or 0.04304225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO (LYXe) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso.

Buying and Selling LUKSO

LUKSO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

