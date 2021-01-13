Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

LULU opened at $356.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.31 and a 200 day moving average of $339.93. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 119,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

