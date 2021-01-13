Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Lundin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lundin Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LNDNF opened at $29.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. Lundin Energy has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

About Lundin Energy

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

