Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Monday. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.57.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$11.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.68. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.05.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman bought 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,080,000. Insiders bought a total of 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706 over the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.