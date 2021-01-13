LUXCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,209.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 106.5% against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $11,209.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,089.51 or 0.99968598 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00376730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $185.95 or 0.00561778 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00143876 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002473 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00026905 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002354 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,514,566 coins and its circulating supply is 10,507,334 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

