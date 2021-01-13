LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.96.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $99.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

