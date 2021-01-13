M. Kraus & Co Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 3.5% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 103,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.96. 1,004,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,831. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of -58.80, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

