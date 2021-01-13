M. Kraus & Co Buys Shares of 3,225 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

M. Kraus & Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,252 shares of company stock worth $42,117,342. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $89.56. 2,114,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,802. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.40. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

