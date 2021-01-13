M. Kraus & Co Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

M. Kraus & Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000. Linde makes up about 1.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.3% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 27.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of LIN traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $267.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.25 and a 200 day moving average of $244.56. The company has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

