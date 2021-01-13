Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Macquarie’s shares have underperformed the industry. Despite some recovery, the challenges related to the pandemic might continue to affect the company’s MIC Hawaii and Atlantic Aviation segments’ operations. Notably, revenues in the third quarter of 2020 were down 33% year over year for MIC Hawaii and decreased 29% for the Atlantic Aviation segment. High capital expenditure related to expansion initiatives can also be a burden on the company’s short-term earnings. In addition, its highly leveraged balance sheet might inflate financial obligations. Notably, its long-term debts were $1,705 million, while cash and cash equivalents were just $429 million at the end of third-quarter 2020. It is worth noting here that the company recently completed the divestment of its liquid storage and handling business.”

MIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities cut Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

MIC opened at $29.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. Macquarie Infrastructure has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

