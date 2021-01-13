Macy’s, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.96) Per Share (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.96) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.94). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on M. OTR Global raised Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

Shares of M opened at $12.97 on Monday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

