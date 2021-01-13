MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,901,000 after acquiring an additional 193,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after acquiring an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT opened at $197.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.84.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.