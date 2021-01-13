Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.11

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.11 and last traded at $75.52, with a volume of 6721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867,003 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,173,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,600,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,338 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 983,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,632,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

