Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. 140166 started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a positive rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnite presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06. Magnite has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Analysts forecast that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 345,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $201,806.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 357,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,482.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,654 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,494,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,945,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

