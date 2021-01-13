Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MBUU. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.