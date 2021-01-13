Manna Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 491% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Manna has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. Manna has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $42.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,655.94 or 0.98266122 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002561 BTC.

About Manna

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,907,791 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,986 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.