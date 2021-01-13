Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNSF remained flat at $$0.02 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,919. Mansfelder Metals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Mansfelder Metals

Mansfelder Metals, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of aluminum products. The company's products include aluminum sheets, foils, strips, and blanks for use by industrial and commercial fabricators of aluminum products. It also produces aluminum foil for food and beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and technical applications.

