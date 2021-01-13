Manulife Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,075 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,091% compared to the average daily volume of 846 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 763.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,959,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,758. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

