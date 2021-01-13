Manulife Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,075 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,091% compared to the average daily volume of 846 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $68,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 763.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

MFC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,959,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,758. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.