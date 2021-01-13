Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Raised to $3.25 at Scotiabank

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Marathon Gold stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

