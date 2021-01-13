Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 1,262,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,144,523. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $766,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 351,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

