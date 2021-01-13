Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.26.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,144,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. FMR LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after buying an additional 3,629,546 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 665.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after buying an additional 2,884,097 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 51.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after buying an additional 2,522,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after buying an additional 2,188,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 39.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,983,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

