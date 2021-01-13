Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $26.39, but opened at $22.79. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 303,896 shares.

Specifically, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $61,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,500 shares of company stock worth $13,082,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 4.22.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group stock. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

