Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

MARS stock opened at GBX 79.45 ($1.04) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.06. Marston’s PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 128 ($1.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The company has a market cap of £503.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

Get Marston's PLC (MARS.L) alerts:

About Marston’s PLC (MARS.L)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's PLC (MARS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's PLC (MARS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.