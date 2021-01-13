Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology Group traded as high as $51.20 and last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 27168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,495. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

