Masco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,359 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,644% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,332. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Masco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,676,000 after purchasing an additional 432,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Masco by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,591,000 after purchasing an additional 364,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Masco by 29.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,229,000 after purchasing an additional 877,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,926,000 after purchasing an additional 291,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

