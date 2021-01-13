Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of exceed $3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. Masimo also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.46 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.27. 195,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,213. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.43.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $11,899,328.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,749 shares in the company, valued at $51,784,422.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,781 shares of company stock worth $50,364,663. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

