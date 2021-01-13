Master Contract Token (MCT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,316.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $261,047.28 and approximately $5,316.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 38% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,126.36 or 0.03024782 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020355 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 173.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

