Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $342.92 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $341.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.61.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

