MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MasterCraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $527.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.17 million. Analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

