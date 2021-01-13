Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $159.60

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.60 and last traded at $158.84, with a volume of 26344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.33, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,179. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

