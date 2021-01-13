Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.43

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 25058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,915.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 56.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Mattel by 160.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mattel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

